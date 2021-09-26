Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $166.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $174.60 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $693.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $46.65 on Friday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

