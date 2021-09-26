Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report sales of $123.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.60 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $480.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $485.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $551.57 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

