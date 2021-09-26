Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

