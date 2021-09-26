Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renalytix AI.
Several analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71.
Renalytix AI Company Profile
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.