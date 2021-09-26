Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

SIVB opened at $649.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $653.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

