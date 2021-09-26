Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

