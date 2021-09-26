Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

