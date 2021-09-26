Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $12.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

