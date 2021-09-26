Analysts Expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270,000.00 to $800,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNGX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.03 on Friday. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

