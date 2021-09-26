Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Brokerages expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

