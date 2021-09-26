Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $71.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $285.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $407.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $431.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.92. The company has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

