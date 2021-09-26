Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post sales of $252.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

