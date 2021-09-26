AnimalGo 1-Day Volume Hits $715,877.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $8.87 million and $715,877.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00129683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

