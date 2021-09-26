Antiample (XAMP) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3,440.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Antiample has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

