APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.91 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

