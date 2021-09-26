Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $90.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the highest is $90.90 million. Appian posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $356.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

APPN stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

