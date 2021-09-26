argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.75). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($16.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.68. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $238.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of argenx by 584.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

