ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €682.17 ($802.55).

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th.

ASML Company Profile

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.