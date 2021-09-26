Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $175,905. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

