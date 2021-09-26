AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.