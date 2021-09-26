Aurox (URUS) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $55.47 or 0.00125446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and $1.03 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

