Bancor Hits One Day Volume of $63.41 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Bancor has a market cap of $850.08 million and approximately $63.41 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00008207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 234,269,912 coins. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.