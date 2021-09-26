Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) vs. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Head to Head Analysis

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.67 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.42 $5.36 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bancorp 34 and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

