Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

