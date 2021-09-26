BENQI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.03 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

