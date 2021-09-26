BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,867.80 ($24.40) on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,181.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,168.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

