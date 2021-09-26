BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $17.70 on Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and $1.35 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.70 or 0.00040166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001524 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00918096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,261,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,886,179 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

