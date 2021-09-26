BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1.78 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

