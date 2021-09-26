BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Tops $32.29 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $20,709.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00129683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

