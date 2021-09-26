Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

