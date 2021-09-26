BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

