BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 370.80 ($4.84).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 100 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 350 shares of company stock valued at $106,080.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.18) on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

