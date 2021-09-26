Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,766,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

