Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Billion

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $18.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.13 billion and the lowest is $16.33 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $74.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.28 billion to $78.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 71.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.07. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

