Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce sales of $217.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.84 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $987.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Groupon stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Groupon by 102,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.