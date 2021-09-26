Brokerages Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Okta reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $253.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 12.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 16.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

