Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post sales of $487.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.81 million and the lowest is $482.29 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

