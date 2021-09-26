Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $21.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.09 million and the highest is $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

PFLT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,757,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

