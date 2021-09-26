Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,364 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

