Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.91 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

