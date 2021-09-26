Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE COF opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

