Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.61 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

NYSE CVNA opened at $321.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $18,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,090,434 shares of company stock worth $362,765,074. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

