CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

