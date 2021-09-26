Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $395.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.20 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $337.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

