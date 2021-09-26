Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $664.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

