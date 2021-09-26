Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $162,013.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.