Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Hits $63,032.20

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Citadel has a market cap of $63,032.20 and $22.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 115.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

