Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.0508

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $2.40 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

