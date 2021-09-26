Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

