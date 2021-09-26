Comparing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Silver Star Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17% Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Silver Star Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88 Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $100.61, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Silver Star Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.71 -$4.52 billion $3.04 29.18 Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silver Star Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Silver Star Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Silver Star Energy Company Profile

Silver Star Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The firm’s objective is to identify, acquire, and develop significant working interest percentages in underdeveloped oil and gas projects that do not meet the requirements of the larger producers and developers. The company was founded in September 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

