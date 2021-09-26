Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $145.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

CMTL stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

